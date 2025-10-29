Next Article
Chennai: Woman sexually assaulted by bike taxi driver
India
A 22-year-old woman in Chennai was allegedly sexually assaulted by her bike taxi driver, Sivakumar, on Monday after booking a ride to visit a friend.
She reported that on the return trip, he took a deserted route, threatened her, and assaulted her before dropping her home.
The woman shared what happened with her husband and then filed a police complaint.
Case reignites debate on women's safety in Tamil Nadu
Police acted quickly—Sivakumar was arrested the next day, his bike seized, and he's now in judicial custody.
The case has reignited conversations about women's safety in Tamil Nadu.
While opposition leaders are voicing concern over rising violence against women, authorities say they're working to fast-track justice and strengthen protections for women travelers.