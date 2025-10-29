Chennai: Woman sexually assaulted by bike taxi driver India Oct 29, 2025

A 22-year-old woman in Chennai was allegedly sexually assaulted by her bike taxi driver, Sivakumar, on Monday after booking a ride to visit a friend.

She reported that on the return trip, he took a deserted route, threatened her, and assaulted her before dropping her home.

The woman shared what happened with her husband and then filed a police complaint.