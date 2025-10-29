Delhi's 1st cloud seeding experiment fails to trigger rain

Cloud seeding to be part of Delhi's anti-pollution playbook

With air quality stuck at "very poor" levels (AQI above 300) thanks to smog and crop burning, officials are looking for new solutions.

The ₹3.2 crore project did lead to small drops in pollution numbers—like PM2.5 levels dropped by 6-10% in Mayur Vihar—but experts suggest that real change needs bigger action.

More trials are coming soon as the government weighs making cloud seeding part of Delhi's long-term anti-pollution playbook.