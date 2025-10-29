Cyclone 'Montha' weakens after Andhra landfall; leaves 1 dead 

Cyclone "Montha" made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada, on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the cyclone crossed with wind speeds of 90-100km/h, gusting up to 110km/h. The "severe cyclonic storm" has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm." According to the police, a woman died in Konaseema after gales uprooted a palmyra tree.

Widespread alerts Heavy rainfall expected in several states The cyclone is expected to bring "extremely" heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. Heavy rainfall alerts have also been issued for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in these regions till Wednesday, with isolated heavy showers likely during this period.

Disruptions and damage Schools shut, agricultural damage reported In Andhra Pradesh, schools in the NTR and Bapatla districts have been shut due to the cyclone. The storm has destroyed standing crops over 38,000 hectares and impacted horticulture cultivation across 1.38 lakh hectares, according to officials. In Odisha, normal life was disrupted in 15 districts, with heavy rains triggering landslides, uprooting trees, and damaging houses.

Twitter Post Police personnel restore traffic movement disrupted by fallen trees VIDEO | Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Police personnel clear fallen trees and restore traffic movement in Epurupalem, Vetapalem, and nearby areas after strong winds hit the region.



Safety precautions Odisha government takes precautionary measures Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi reviewed the situation at the Special Relief Commissioner's office. He said that "Odisha is not at much risk" and assured that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure. The state government has evacuated over 11,000 people from vulnerable areas and prepared cyclone shelters with food, water, and other essentials.