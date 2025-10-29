Lancet report: Extreme heat in India worsened by climate change

Recommendations for better disaster preparedness

Infants and older adults were especially affected by the extra heat, facing higher health risks than before.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, one of the report's authors, urged for stronger healthcare systems and better disaster prep—like updating labor laws and equipping health centers in flood-prone areas with cooling rooms for heat emergencies and elevating them as needed.

She also pushed for local heatwave forecasting and officially recognizing heatwaves as disasters to help save lives during future extreme weather events.