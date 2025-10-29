Book now: Ram Katha train to cover legendary Lord Rama's route India Oct 29, 2025

The first-ever Ram Katha train rolled out from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station in October 2025, covering about 8,000km to follow the legendary route of Lord Rama's exile.

The trip includes stops at iconic Ramayana sites like Ayodhya, Chitrakutdham, and Rameswaram, with spiritual leader Murari Babu sharing stories at each stop.

The journey even stretches to Colombo by air before circling back to Ayodhya and then Delhi by November 5.