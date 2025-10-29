Book now: Ram Katha train to cover legendary Lord Rama's route
The first-ever Ram Katha train rolled out from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station in October 2025, covering about 8,000km to follow the legendary route of Lord Rama's exile.
The trip includes stops at iconic Ramayana sites like Ayodhya, Chitrakutdham, and Rameswaram, with spiritual leader Murari Babu sharing stories at each stop.
The journey even stretches to Colombo by air before circling back to Ayodhya and then Delhi by November 5.
A '5-star hotel on wheels'
Nicknamed a "5-star hotel on wheels," the train comes packed with perks—think CCTV security, daily cabin sanitization, fresh bed sheets, and vegetarian meals.
Pilgrims can expect a safe and comfortable ride all the way through their spiritual adventure.
The return trip kicks off October 31 from Rameswaram and wraps up in Delhi on November 5.