Haryana university supervisors suspended for asking female workers this
At Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, two male supervisors were suspended after three women sanitation workers accused them of harassment and humiliation.
The women said the supervisors forced them to take photos of their sanitary pads as "proof" they were menstruating on October 26, 2025, while cleaning for a VIP visit.
The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about workplace dignity.
MDU's response to the incident
Local officials have met the victims and promised a fair investigation.
MDU has suspended the accused, referred the matter to police, and committed to regulating work hours and limiting duties for sanitation staff.
An internal committee is expected to submit its findings within four days, after which an FIR will be filed.
University leaders have assured the women that justice will be served.