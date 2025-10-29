Haryana university supervisors suspended for asking female workers this India Oct 29, 2025

At Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, two male supervisors were suspended after three women sanitation workers accused them of harassment and humiliation.

The women said the supervisors forced them to take photos of their sanitary pads as "proof" they were menstruating on October 26, 2025, while cleaning for a VIP visit.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about workplace dignity.