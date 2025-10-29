Cyclone Montha's impact: Kolkata under yellow alert until Friday
Heads up, Kolkata! The city is under a yellow alert until Friday thanks to Cyclone Montha, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, 2024.
Even though the cyclone hit over 750km away, Kolkata is still dealing with extra-warm, humid days, gusty winds up to 40km/h, and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Montha made landfall near Kakinada, says IMD
Cyclone Montha came ashore near Kakinada with winds topping 100km/h, causing power cuts and uprooted trees in Andhra Pradesh.
As the system moves toward southern Odisha, heavy rain is sticking around.
The IMD says the cyclone will weaken as it travels inland, but light to moderate showers could continue in Kolkata and other states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh through Friday.
Residents are being advised to stay alert for any weather disruptions.