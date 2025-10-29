Cyclone Montha's impact: Kolkata under yellow alert until Friday

Montha made landfall near Kakinada, says IMD

Cyclone Montha came ashore near Kakinada with winds topping 100km/h, causing power cuts and uprooted trees in Andhra Pradesh.

As the system moves toward southern Odisha, heavy rain is sticking around.

The IMD says the cyclone will weaken as it travels inland, but light to moderate showers could continue in Kolkata and other states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh through Friday.

Residents are being advised to stay alert for any weather disruptions.