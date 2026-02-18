Traffic in central Delhi gets serious makeover for AI summit
India
Delhi's central roads got a serious traffic makeover on Wednesday evening (4-10pm) as the city hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
With PM Modi and French President Macron expected to attend, security was tight and congestion was heavy—so if you were out, you probably felt it.
Which roads were affected?
Major stretches like Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Janpath, Akbar Road, and several others saw restrictions.
Even Mathura Road near Lodhi Flyover and parts of Shanti Path were tough to navigate.
Recommended alternate routes
Cops suggested skipping the chaos by sticking to routes like San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road or even Ring Road.
Basically: plan ahead if you're heading through central Delhi during big events!