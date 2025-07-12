Next Article
Tragic accident claims 3 lives in Patna
Early Saturday morning near Saraiya village, Patna, a family's road trip turned tragic when their car veered off and fell into a canal.
Three family members—Nirmala Devi (52), Neetu Singh (35), and Astitva Singh (10)—lost their lives while heading from Chhattisgarh to Hajipur for a wedding anniversary.
Driver may have dozed off at the wheel
Police believe the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the speeding car to lose control.
Locals quickly called for help, and authorities used heavy machinery to recover the vehicle.
Two other relatives survived with injuries and are now stable in hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, with officials focusing on possible driver fatigue as the main cause—no signs of foul play so far.