Aviation expert points to aircraft fault in Air India crash
The crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12, which took the lives of all 141 people onboard, has been linked to a technical fault in the plane itself.
Investigators found that both engines shut down just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, causing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to go down less than a mile from the runway.
US authorities had warned about possible issues with these switches
It turns out the fuel cutoff switches moved to CUTOFF by themselves—pilots were caught off guard and said they never touched them.
Aviation expert Sanat Kaul called this a clear mechanical defect.
Interestingly, US aviation authorities had previously warned about possible issues with these switches, but since it wasn't mandatory, Air India didn't check for it.
Now, investigators are focusing on these technical glitches as key reasons behind the tragedy.