Aviation expert points to aircraft fault in Air India crash

US authorities had warned about possible issues with these switches

It turns out the fuel cutoff switches moved to CUTOFF by themselves—pilots were caught off guard and said they never touched them.

Aviation expert Sanat Kaul called this a clear mechanical defect.

Interestingly, US aviation authorities had previously warned about possible issues with these switches, but since it wasn't mandatory, Air India didn't check for it.

Now, investigators are focusing on these technical glitches as key reasons behind the tragedy.