Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu earns UNESCO World Heritage status

Nomination process started in early 2024

The nomination process kicked off in early 2024 and took about 18 months, with experts from ICOMOS reviewing every detail.

Originally built way back in 1200 CE, Gingee Fort has seen rulers from different empires over time.

The fort itself is spread across three hillocks and features cool spots like Kalyana Mahal and Venkataramana temple, plus some pretty advanced water systems for its era.

This new status is set to boost both tourism and pride for Tamil Nadu's rich heritage.