Air India crash: Damaged flight recorders yield crucial data

Flight recorders (aka black boxes) are built tough—they survive crashes and keep recording even if power fails. Thanks to features like independent power, they help investigators piece together exactly what happened in those final moments. This tech is a big reason flying keeps getting safer.

What the recovered flight recorder revealed

The data showed that both engine fuel switches were turned off just one second after takeoff, which killed all thrust.

Cockpit audio caught pilots questioning this move—and no technical problems were found with the plane or engines.

These insights will shape future safety rules and help protect travelers everywhere.