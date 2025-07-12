Deadly X-Shaped bridge in MP surpasses others in accidents India Jul 12, 2025

For over 15 years, an X-shaped bridge on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district has been a serious danger zone.

Located near Koylari village, the sharp crossing has led to frequent crashes—locals say there are accidents almost every month and more than a dozen people have lost their lives here.

The spot is so notorious, it's known as the "bridge of death."