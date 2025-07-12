Deadly X-Shaped bridge in MP surpasses others in accidents
For over 15 years, an X-shaped bridge on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district has been a serious danger zone.
Located near Koylari village, the sharp crossing has led to frequent crashes—locals say there are accidents almost every month and more than a dozen people have lost their lives here.
The spot is so notorious, it's known as the "bridge of death."
No solution, just repairs after accidents
Even with its deadly track record, the bridge is still open to traffic and only marked by "Danger" signs at both ends.
Around 1,000 vehicles—including heavy trucks—cross it daily.
Locals are frustrated that authorities just repair damage after each crash instead of redesigning or closing the bridge for safety.
Their fear and frustration keep growing as accidents continue but nothing really changes.