Punjab handball player falls off scooter, passing tractor crushes head
What's the story
A 14-year-old handball player, identified as Anshika, died in a tragic accident in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Monday evening. The Class 9 student was riding a two-wheeler when the rider suddenly applied the brakes to avoid an oncoming vehicle. This caused Anshika to fall off the scooter and get crushed under a passing tractor's tire.
Incident details
Details of the tragic accident
The accident occurred near Bhalwan Da Dhaba when the scooter was overtaking a tractor-trolley.
A motorcycle coming from the opposite side forced Anshika and her co-riders to brake suddenly.
CCTV footage shows Anshika falling off in such a way that her head came under the tractor's tire.
She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries due to severe head trauma.
Upcoming event
Scheduled to travel for state-level handball tournament
Anshika's family revealed that the tractor-trolley was carrying a load of around 20 tons at the time of the accident.
She was scheduled to travel to Bathinda on Tuesday for a state-level handball tournament.
Her father, Amit, works at a printing press and her mother is a homemaker.
She is survived by her parents and younger brother, who studies in Class 9.
The family is devastated by this tragic loss.
Ongoing investigation
Police launch investigation into the accident
The police have taken the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation into the accident.
Jagatpuri police post in-charge Sukhwinder Singh said, "Anshika was riding pillion on the scooter toward Alpine School when they reached near Bhalwan Da Dhaba."
The probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.