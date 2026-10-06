Punjab handball player falls off scooter, passing tractor crushes head

Anshika's family revealed that the tractor-trolley was carrying a load of around 20 tons at the time of the accident.

She was scheduled to travel to Bathinda on Tuesday for a state-level handball tournament.

Her father, Amit, works at a printing press and her mother is a homemaker.

She is survived by her parents and younger brother, who studies in Class 9.

The family is devastated by this tragic loss.