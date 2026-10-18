MP: 12 dead, several injured as truck runs over devotees
What's the story
At least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a truck lost control and ran over devotees on Saturday near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. According to ANI, the incident occurred around 1:30am as a paddy-laden truck coming from Chhinor lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted. The vehicle reportedly broke through police barricades and crushed pilgrims on the road before crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate.
Incident details
39 people hospitalized following incident
Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh was quoted as saying, "This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were traveling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers."
"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.
A total of 39 people have been hospitalized following the incident, with 12 confirmed dead.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway to determine how truck breached checkpoint
Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan was quoted as confirming that ambulances and other vehicles were immediately dispatched for relief operations after receiving news of the accident.
She said 29 people sustained various injuries in the incident.
An investigation is now underway to determine how the truck breached the police checkpoint set up during Navratri celebrations.
Chauhan said, "A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri."
Eyewitness reports
Eyewitness account of tragic incident
An eyewitness, who is also the brother of an injured person, said the truck was overloaded and lost control suddenly.
He added there was still chaos at the spot of the incident.
The SSP also confirmed that five to six patients are critically injured with fractures, while others have sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Further details about this tragic incident are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.