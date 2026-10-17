Greater Noida: 5 family members found dead after noodles meal
What's the story
Five members of a family were found dead at their home in Greater Noida's Rabupura area on Saturday morning. The victims have been identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their three children, Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3). They lived in Nagla Shri Padam village. The police are suspecting food poisoning as the cause of death, Hindustan Times reported. According to locals and Mahesh's mother, the family had noodles for dinner on Friday night.
Death probe
Family had noodles for dinner
Rajeev Kumar Sisodiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), was quoted as saying, "They were resting after dinner...appeared to have fallen asleep on their beds."
The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. A field unit and forensic team are currently conducting a thorough investigation at the scene.
Legal proceedings
Bodies sent for post-mortem
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.
Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the results of other scientific investigations.
At this stage, no case has been registered in connection with the incident.
The police are continuing their investigation into these suspicious deaths in Greater Noida.