Train accident: Canceled trains from Chennai Central post oil tanker fire
Early Sunday morning, a freight train carrying crude oil caught fire near Thiruvallur, causing major disruptions on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam route.
Thankfully, emergency teams acted fast and there were no injuries, but the overhead power supply had to be cut, bringing train traffic to a halt.
Southern Railway has canceled eight express trains—including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi to Mysuru—diverted five others, and short-terminated eight more.
Local EMU services between Chennai and Arakkonam are also paused for now.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors so restoration crews can work safely, and passengers should keep checking for updates as things get back on track.