Train derailment averted in Gujarat's Amreli
India
A quick-thinking train pilot in Gujarat's Amreli district prevented a major accident on Thursday evening, stopping the Bhavnagar-Porbandar passenger train just in time after spotting stones and cement poles placed on the tracks near Khijadiya Junction.
Thanks to his fast reaction, a major mishap was averted.
What's happening next
Police and railway teams are now investigating who tried to sabotage the tracks, with help from a dog squad.
Officials suspect local troublemakers and have filed a case under multiple laws.