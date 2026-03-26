Transgender community protests in Mumbai against new transgender bill
Transgender, intersex, and gender-diverse folks gathered at Azad Maidan to protest the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
They want the bill sent to a parliamentary committee for more discussion, saying it needs input from the community.
activist Shals Mahajan shared that they've been collecting signatures to support this demand.
Concerns about self-identification and narrow definitions
Many protesters worry the bill would take away their right to self-identify and instead force them through medical boards for approval.
Deniella Mendonca said the bill, if it did not recognize her as a trans person, would effectively render her vote, income tax and religion illegal.
Others raised concerns about privacy and being excluded by a narrow definition of who counts as transgender.
Even though the Lok Sabha already passed it, protesters are calling for a proper debate and more inclusive policies in education, jobs, and safety.