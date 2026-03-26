Transgender community protests in Mumbai against new transgender bill

Concerns about self-identification and narrow definitions

Many protesters worry the bill would take away their right to self-identify and instead force them through medical boards for approval.

Deniella Mendonca said the bill, if it did not recognize her as a trans person, would effectively render her vote, income tax and religion illegal.

Others raised concerns about privacy and being excluded by a narrow definition of who counts as transgender.

Even though the Lok Sabha already passed it, protesters are calling for a proper debate and more inclusive policies in education, jobs, and safety.