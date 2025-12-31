Tripura student's murder sparks outrage over racial discrimination
A 24-year-old student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma, was killed in Uttarakhand after he and his brother were reportedly targeted with racial slurs like "Chinese momo" by local men.
When they stood up for themselves, things turned violent and Anjel lost his life.
Authorities initially brushed off the racist remarks as a joke, which only made the Chakma community and activists more upset.
Police response and calls for justice
Following public outcry, police have arrested five suspects so far and are searching for one more.
The case has put a spotlight on ongoing racial discrimination in the region, with student groups demanding justice and politicians criticizing how minority safety is handled.
The tragedy has sparked bigger conversations about how such incidents are addressed by both law enforcement and political leaders.