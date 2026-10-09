Two boys allegedly contaminate Pudur school water tank, police probe
India
Two boys at a primary school in Pudur, Palani, Tamil Nadu, allegedly contaminated the school's water tank just before classes resumed after the holidays.
The incident was discovered on October 5 when the headmaster noticed something was wrong and filed a police complaint.
Special police teams are now investigating what happened.
Pudur boys' kabaddi prank fouls tank
The boys, aged 11 and 12, reportedly did this as a prank during a Kabaddi game; one defecated and the other put it into the tank.
Concerned for students' health, the headmaster cleaned out the tank before alerting authorities.
Police questioned over 40 locals to piece together events, and further steps will be decided with help from district officials and education authorities.