Two dead, more than 4 injured on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash
A major crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district left two people dead and more than four injured.
It happened when two speeding trucks slammed into a truck that had been parked on the expressway for nearly two days due to technical issues.
A Bolero SUV was also hit in the collision, making things worse.
Victim identified as Sachin of Kotputli
One of those who died has been identified as Sachin from Kotputli; officials are still confirming the other victim's identity.
The accident caused a huge traffic jam for about two hours until police used cranes to clear the wreckage.
Now, there are serious questions about why a truck was parked on such a busy road, and authorities questioned why it had not been removed despite the potential danger to motorists, with further action to be taken based on a complaint filed by the victims' families.