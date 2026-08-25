Two Meerut children found safe after YouTube 'Secret house' challenge
India
Two young children in Meerut, aged 11 and seven, disappeared after trying out a YouTube "Secret House" challenge where you build a hideout and stay hidden for 24 hours.
Their families searched the neighborhood and relatives' homes but could not find them, so they called the police for help.
Children built secret house near farmhouse
Police and a Mission Shakti team found the kids safe near a farmhouse just two hours later.
They had built their own secret house just like in the video.
Officers said the children admitted they were copying what they saw online.