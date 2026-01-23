Ujjain: Violence erupts after assault on VHP worker, 11 busses vandalized
India
A bus overtaking dispute in Tarana, Ujjain spiraled out of control Thursday evening when a VHP worker and his friend were attacked with sticks and stones.
Both were hospitalized, and several suspects were later named.
Protests, arrests, and calls for calm
News of the assault led to angry protests by Hindu groups—buses were vandalized, vehicles damaged, a shop and a bus were set on fire, and much of Tarana shut down.
Police have arrested several suspects for attempted murder while one is still missing.
Authorities restored order with heavy police presence and said the situation was under control, warning that anyone disturbing the peace would face strict action.