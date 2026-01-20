UK diplomat visits Amaravati, backs city's bold new plans

What's exciting? Riverfronts, sports cities—and UK support

Owen was especially interested in the upcoming riverfront and International Sports City projects.

The city just got approval for a Marina waterfront along the Krishna River—think cool hangout spots and tourism boosts—all through public-private partnerships.

Plus, Mr. Owen expressed keen interest and discussions touched upon possibilities for collaboration between the UK and Andhra Pradesh on urban planning and investments.

The city is also undertaking land pooling for sports hubs, airports, rails, and roads. It's all part of a bigger push to turn Amaravati into a vibrant "blue-green" destination under Chief Minister Naidu's vision.