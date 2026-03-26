Umbrella alert! Hyderabad may see more thundershowers in coming days

IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds

Hayathnagar got 31.5mm of rain, and Vanasthalipuram got 24.8mm, while places like Defence Colony, Madhura Nagar, and Uppal also saw decent showers. Tiryani in Kumuram Bheem district was hit hardest with nearly 49mm.

Local authorities advised farmers to take precautions, as gusty winds could impact standing crops.

The IMD warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in several districts, and Hyderabad may see light to moderate thundershowers in the evening or night, so staying updated through weather apps is a good idea right now.