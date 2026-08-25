Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils Prahaar targeting terrorism, radicalization
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out Prahaar, a fresh strategy to tackle terrorism and radicalization.
He announced it at a major security conference in Delhi, with hundreds of officials present.
The focus was on new ways to protect the country, especially stopping threats from across the border.
Prahaar prioritizes training, trials and AI
Prahaar aims for smarter training, faster trials (especially when foreign masterminds are involved), and using AI to boost intelligence sharing.
The conference also looked at issues like cybercrime, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.
Plans for Tuesday include protecting India's blue economy and building stronger biosecurity systems.