Union minister bets on AI to stabilize India's power grid
India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is betting on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make India's power grid more reliable as we add more solar and wind energy.
At the AI Impact Summit, he explained that AI can help balance out the ups and downs in renewable energy, which often change with the weather.
Joshi believes we can use our renewable resources more efficiently
Joshi pointed out that sometimes the grid can't handle all the green energy we generate—meaning some of it goes to waste.
By using AI and digital twin technology, he believes we can predict these swings better and use our renewable resources more efficiently.
The International Energy Agency agrees: as solar and wind become bigger players, smart tech like AI will be key to keeping the lights on.