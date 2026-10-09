Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: India now 2nd-largest seafarer supplier worldwide
India has quietly climbed to the number two spot worldwide for supplying seafarers, now making up over 12% of the global maritime workforce.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal shared that India's seafarer numbers have more than doubled over the past 12 years, reaching 323,000, a big sign of India's rising influence in shipping.
Women seafarers reach 7,033 in 2025
There's also been a noticeable jump in women choosing maritime careers.
Active women seafarers grew from just 1,599 in 2021 to 7,033 in 2025, thanks to government initiatives like Sagar Mein Samman and Mission 20% by 2030.
Plus, India is looking to build on this progress through shipbuilding and repair facilities at home, opening up even more opportunities for young professionals interested in this field.