Unpaid highway tolls? Your vehicle's registration may get canceled India Jan 22, 2026

Missed paying your highway tolls? The Indian government just updated the rules—now, if you skip out on Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) payments, you could face some real roadblocks.

Notified in January 2026 (exact notification and effective dates not specified in the source), with a PIB press release in January 2026 (date not specified in the source), these changes are all about making sure everyone pays up at national highway toll plazas.