Unpaid highway tolls? Your vehicle's registration may get canceled
Missed paying your highway tolls? The Indian government just updated the rules—now, if you skip out on Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) payments, you could face some real roadblocks.
Notified in January 2026 (exact notification and effective dates not specified in the source), with a PIB press release in January 2026 (date not specified in the source), these changes are all about making sure everyone pays up at national highway toll plazas.
Why should you care?
If you have unpaid tolls, things like transferring your vehicle to another state or even renewing its fitness certificate can get put on hold until you clear your dues.
For commercial vehicles, the rules are even stricter—you won't get a National Permit unless all fees are paid.
Basically, no more dodging tolls if you want to keep driving hassle-free.