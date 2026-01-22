UP cop, bystander stabbed while trying to break up fight in Delhi
India
On January 21, a UP Police head constable named Kuldeep and a passerby, Sachin Pandey, were stabbed at a northeast Delhi bus stop.
Kuldeep tried to calm down an argument between three men and others at the stop.
The men left but soon returned with a sharp weapon, attacking Kuldeep. Pandey was injured when he stepped in to help.
Thankfully, both are stable and getting treatment.
Police searching for attackers
Police have filed an attempt-to-murder case and are actively looking for the three suspects who escaped on a motorcycle.
Teams are checking CCTV footage from the area and gathering local tips as part of their investigation. The search is ongoing.