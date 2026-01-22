UP cop's family awarded ₹1 crore after fatal road accident
India
Dinesh Kumar, a 37-year-old UP police constable, lost his life on January 13 when a speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind on the Mathura Bypass Flyover.
He was declared dead at J N Medical College.
Now, Delhi's Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered ₹1 crore compensation for his wife, parents, and young kids.
Insurer held fully responsible; ruling may set precedent
Presiding Officer Pooja Agarwal found the car's insurer entirely liable since the vehicle was insured and no valid defense was shown.
The tribunal relied on eyewitness accounts and police evidence—rejecting the insurer's doubts over missing vehicle details in the initial FIR.
This decision could influence similar cases involving insured vehicles in future accidents.