UP: ECI starts fixing voter list for 3.26 crore people in UP

What's going on and what you can do

Hearings began for 1.4 crore voters whose names were not found in the 2003 voters' list during the mapping with the 2025 voters' list, and another 2.22 crore had problems like misspelled names or weird age data (think: not enough years between parents and kids, or mistakes in fathers' names).

Special correction sessions will start in February, and anyone needing changes can update their info using Forms 6, 6A, 7, or 8 until February 6.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa urged voters to double-check their details so their vote counts.