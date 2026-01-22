UP: ECI starts fixing voter list for 3.26 crore people in UP
The Election Commission is holding special hearings across Uttar Pradesh after finding major issues in the latest draft of the voter list.
Notices went out to over 3 crore people because of missing names or data errors—so if you or someone you know didn't spot their name, this could be why.
What's going on and what you can do
Hearings began for 1.4 crore voters whose names were not found in the 2003 voters' list during the mapping with the 2025 voters' list, and another 2.22 crore had problems like misspelled names or weird age data (think: not enough years between parents and kids, or mistakes in fathers' names).
Special correction sessions will start in February, and anyone needing changes can update their info using Forms 6, 6A, 7, or 8 until February 6.
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa urged voters to double-check their details so their vote counts.