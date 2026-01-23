UP is doing a statewide blackout drill today—here's what's up

Today, from 6:00pm to 6:10pm a blackout drill covering all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will take place. Expect sirens and power cuts in some spots—it's all about making sure the state is ready if there's ever an enemy attack.

What actually happens during the drill? In Lucknow, teams will rehearse air attacks or war-like scenarios and carry out demonstrations of rescue and relief operations.

Civil Defence, SDRF, and NDRF will participate alongside police, fire services and the health department in rehearsed rescue and relief operations.

It was basically a crash course in emergency teamwork.

What should you do if you're there? If you're in UP tonight: stay indoors, switch off your lights, and skip using your phone or flashlights. Try not to be visible from outside.

Most importantly—don't panic or spread rumors; it's just practice so everyone knows what to do if something real ever happens.