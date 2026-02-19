UP man kills brother, sister-in-law during family dinner
India
What started as a regular family dinner in Thakurpurva village, Sitapur (UP), ended in tragedy late on Wednesday.
After a sudden argument, 37-year-old Shyamu reportedly attacked his brothers Harish and Ramu, along with Harish's wife Poonam.
Sadly, Poonam was declared brought dead at the Community Health Centre Naimisharanya after being taken there and Harish passed away during treatment.
Ramu was referred to district hospital
Ramu is in a critical condition and was referred to the district hospital.
Police say Shyamu fled right after the attack—family members believe he acted out of sudden anger rather than planning it.
A manhunt is underway as police work to piece together what really happened.