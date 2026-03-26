UP man pocketed ₹44 lakh pension of deceased mother India Mar 26, 2026

A major pension scam has come to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where Shanti Devi's son allegedly kept withdrawing her pension for years after she passed away in 2018.

By forging documents and pretending she was still alive, he managed to pocket over ₹44 lakh before the bank caught on and filed a police complaint last November.