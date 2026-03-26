UP man pocketed ₹44 lakh pension of deceased mother
India
A major pension scam has come to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where Shanti Devi's son allegedly kept withdrawing her pension for years after she passed away in 2018.
By forging documents and pretending she was still alive, he managed to pocket over ₹44 lakh before the bank caught on and filed a police complaint last November.
Bank complaint led to police investigation
The withdrawals, done through ATMs and digital platforms, kept going until officials started asking questions.
Following formal administrative scrutiny, the bank filed a complaint with the local police on November 27, 2025.
Now, he and others involved face legal action as authorities dig deeper into how this went unnoticed for so long.