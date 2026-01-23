UP transgender women to attend Republic Day parade as special guests
Four transgender persons from the Garima Grih shelter in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh—Ekta Maheshwari, Deepika, Heer, and Ladoo—have been invited as special guests to India's Republic Day parade on January 26.
They're among 10,000 people invited to the parade; the invitees include persons rehabilitated under the PM SMILE scheme and others recognized for their contributions to nation-building.
Why this matters
This is a big moment for visibility and inclusion—these invitations highlight progress for the transgender community in India.
Garima Grih isn't just a shelter; it's a support system offering food, healthcare, skills training, and counseling for destitute transgender people.
Despite funding challenges, their work is getting national recognition.
Meet the invitees
Each guest brings something unique: Ekta runs Garima Grih and is a trained photographer; Heer is a makeup artist who dreams of becoming a lawyer; Deepika works in Noida as a makeup artist; and Ladoo supports local welfare programs.
Their stories show how diverse—and determined—the community really is.