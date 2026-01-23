UP transgender women to attend Republic Day parade as special guests India Jan 23, 2026

Four transgender persons from the Garima Grih shelter in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh—Ekta Maheshwari, Deepika, Heer, and Ladoo—have been invited as special guests to India's Republic Day parade on January 26.

They're among 10,000 people invited to the parade; the invitees include persons rehabilitated under the PM SMILE scheme and others recognized for their contributions to nation-building.