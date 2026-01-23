UP woman alleges gang-rape under 'halala' after triple talaq

Where things stand now

Police filed an FIR on December 9, 2025, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and during the investigation added sections including rape, criminal intimidation, causing grievous hurt and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with POCSO provisions added after examining her age at marriage.

Her husband has been arrested, while other accused are absconding. The investigation is ongoing as police gather witness statements.

The case has sparked conversations about halala's impact on women's rights within Muslim personal law.

Meanwhile, the woman is raising her young daughter alone and trying to move forward despite everything she's been through.