UPSC CSE 2026: Notification pushed back, prelims now on May 24

Prelims are set for May 24—just four months away. There are two objective papers (General Studies and CSAT), both worth 200 marks each. If you clear Prelims, Mains kick off August 21 with nine papers over five days, and then there's an interview round.

Who can apply?

You need to be an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 32, with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

General category gets six attempts; OBC candidates have nine attempts; PwBD candidates' number of attempts depends on their category (as specified in the official notification); SC/ST have unlimited tries until they hit the age cap.

