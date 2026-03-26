Urban Indians at risk for chronic diseases, study shows
A new CoverSure study has found that one in five urban Indians are already showing early signs of cardiovascular risk, and one in four are at risk for respiratory issues.
The research, which looked at nearly 50,000 individuals across 35 states and union territories, gave urban India a health risk score of just 36.6 out of 100: a clear sign that city life is taking a toll.
How to improve your health score
The low score comes down to things like poor air quality, long commutes, and not moving enough: 67% aren't getting regular exercise and more than half sleep less than six hours a night.
On top of that, 40% of urban residents are overweight or obese, raising their chances for diabetes and high blood pressure.
As CoverSure's CEO Saurabh Vijayvergia puts it, understanding these risks now can help us make smarter choices for our future health (and even our finances).