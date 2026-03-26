Urban Indians at risk for chronic diseases, study shows

How to improve your health score

The low score comes down to things like poor air quality, long commutes, and not moving enough: 67% aren't getting regular exercise and more than half sleep less than six hours a night.

On top of that, 40% of urban residents are overweight or obese, raising their chances for diabetes and high blood pressure.

As CoverSure's CEO Saurabh Vijayvergia puts it, understanding these risks now can help us make smarter choices for our future health (and even our finances).