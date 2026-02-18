'Urban naxalism': Galgotias students' protest against Congress goes viral
A group of Galgotias University students protested outside Congress HQ in Delhi, claiming the party's manifesto was against their interests.
But when reporters asked for details, several couldn't explain their objections—one even called "urban naxalism" "urban Maxwell."
That slip-up (and the confusion) quickly blew up online.
Memes galore as students struggle to explain protest
The viral video sparked a wave of memes and jokes, with people poking fun at how unprepared the students seemed about what they were protesting.
Slogans like "Viksit Bharat" were shouted, but when pressed for specifics, answers were vague.
The whole incident has people debating how politically aware young protesters really are.
Earlier, university was called out for fake AI innovation
This isn't the university's first brush with awkward headlines—earlier, in 2024, they were called out for presenting a Chinese robot as their own AI innovation.
Now, questions about student awareness and campus credibility are back in the spotlight.