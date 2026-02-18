US can help India reduce its crude oil dependence: Goyal

India wants US to share advanced tech

India wants top-notch US coking coal plus advanced tech like GPUs, equipment for data centers and high-quality quantum computing.

There's also a new trade deal on the table that could lower tariffs (think: cheaper imports), help fix India's plane shortage, and open more doors for Indian exports in the US.

On worries about AI taking jobs, Goyal reassured everyone that Indian IT companies will be key players in shaping AI—he said they will be required for AI to flourish and dismissed AI-related fears as "quite ridiculous."