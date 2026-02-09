US-India trade deal won't affect farmers: Amul India Feb 09, 2026

Managing Director Jayan Mehta says farmers don't need to worry about the new India-US trade framework announced in February 2026.

The agreement lowers US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, while India will ease tariffs on select US products like animal feed and nuts.

Amul also said DDGS is used "a little" in cattle feed and that you "cannot use more than 3 to 4% of DDGS."