US-India trade deal won't affect farmers: Amul
Managing Director Jayan Mehta says farmers don't need to worry about the new India-US trade framework announced in February 2026.
The agreement lowers US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, while India will ease tariffs on select US products like animal feed and nuts.
Amul also said DDGS is used "a little" in cattle feed and that you "cannot use more than 3 to 4% of DDGS."
Deal helps rural communities, says Goyal
The government promises that key farm and dairy products—like milk, cheese, rice, and wheat—are protected from tariff cuts.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this move helps rural communities and gives Indian exporters a shot at the massive US market.
Still, some farmer groups aren't convinced; they're planning a strike over fears of falling crop prices and more competition from foreign companies.