US trade deal won't hurt Indian farmers, says Piyush Goyal

Dairy market won't be opened up

Goyal made it clear that India isn't opening up its dairy market in these deals—so small farmers don't have to worry about competing with giant global companies.

Even developed countries like the US have agreed to respect this stance.

The interim agreement is almost ready, likely to be signed in March, and both countries plan to lower some tariffs from 25% down to 18%, making business a bit smoother on both sides.