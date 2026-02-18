US visa appointment waits in India India Feb 18, 2026

Trying to visit the US soon? Chennai's consulate is currently the fastest in India for B1/B2 visitor visas, with an average wait of just 1.5 months.

Compare that to Mumbai, where you could be waiting nearly 10 months for an appointment.

Other cities like Hyderabad (7.5 months), New Delhi (6.5 months), and Kolkata (2.5 months) fall somewhere in between.