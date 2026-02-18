US visa appointment waits in India
Trying to visit the US soon? Chennai's consulate is currently the fastest in India for B1/B2 visitor visas, with an average wait of just 1.5 months.
Compare that to Mumbai, where you could be waiting nearly 10 months for an appointment.
Other cities like Hyderabad (7.5 months), New Delhi (6.5 months), and Kolkata (2.5 months) fall somewhere in between.
Student and work visas
Good news if you're heading to the US for studies or work: student visa slots open up in less than half a month in New Delhi and about a month in Chennai.
For work visas, New Delhi leads again with waits under half a month, while Mumbai and Hyderabad are at 1.5 and 3 months respectively—much quicker than visitor visa lines.
What you can do
If you're flexible about where you interview, traveling to another city could save you serious time on your US plans—especially if you want to avoid Mumbai's long queues!