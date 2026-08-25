Uttar Pradesh offers free bus travel for women over 60

The scheme is set to cost the government ₹330 crore, covering lost revenue for UPSRTC.

A recent survey found that about 100,000 women over 60 already use these busses daily, making up nearly 33% of the ridership.

To hop on board for free, Aadhar will be used as the age identifier while issuing tickets.

The move is also seen as an effort to reach out to women voters ahead of the assembly elections due early 2027.