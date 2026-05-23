Uttar Pradesh starts Census 2027 house-listing covering 13.5 million homes
India
Uttar Pradesh just launched the house-listing phase of Census 2027, covering a massive 13.5 million homes, and yes, that includes famous spots like the Taj Mahal and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Enumerators are out marking census numbers on buildings and mapping neighborhoods across nearly 400,000 blocks.
Sheetal Verma stresses documenting all buildings
Sheetal Verma, who heads census operations, says documenting every building (even heritage sites) is key for preserving Uttar Pradesh's history.
The survey runs till June 20 and asks about housing conditions and daily life.
Plus, a recent self-enumeration drive let 4.8 million households fill out their own forms, making the process more interactive and inclusive than ever.