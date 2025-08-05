Next Article
Uttarakhand: ITBP rescues 37 people stranded in flash floods
A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali in Uttarkashi, leading to flash floods and a quick response from rescue teams.
The ITBP, in coordination with other agencies including the NDRF, managed to safely evacuate 37 people—including women and children—from the affected area.
CM calls for urgent relief work
Those rescued received immediate medical care, but the floods have badly damaged local infrastructure.
Authorities have put out travel advisories for the region, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for urgent relief work.
The central government is also coordinating with state officials to send extra help and resources.