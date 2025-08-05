Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi, locals recall past tragedies

A history of disasters

Uttarkashi has faced more than its share of disasters over the years—think the deadly 1991 earthquake that took over 700 lives, landslides in 2003 that wiped out hotels and roads, and major floods in 2012-13.

Even recently, incidents like the 2023 Silkyara tunnel collapse (where 41 workers were rescued after 17 days), fatal landslides, and house collapses show just how frequently nature tests this region's resilience.