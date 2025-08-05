Next Article
Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi, locals recall past tragedies
A sudden flash flood struck the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi's Dharali after a cloudburst, once again highlighting how vulnerable this hill district is to natural disasters.
For locals, it's a tough reminder of past tragedies, like the massive 1978 Bhagirathi flood that left villages and infrastructure in ruins.
A history of disasters
Uttarkashi has faced more than its share of disasters over the years—think the deadly 1991 earthquake that took over 700 lives, landslides in 2003 that wiped out hotels and roads, and major floods in 2012-13.
Even recently, incidents like the 2023 Silkyara tunnel collapse (where 41 workers were rescued after 17 days), fatal landslides, and house collapses show just how frequently nature tests this region's resilience.