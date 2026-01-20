Uttarakhand's Garhwal region records 1st snowless January in about 40 years
India
For the first time since the mid-80s, Tungnath and some high peaks in the Garhwal Himalayas have recorded virtually no snowfall this January.
IMD says weak Western Disturbances are to blame, though there's a small chance of light snowfall above 3,200 meters soon.
Why does this matter?
No snow means trouble for both nature and people here.
Alpine plants and medicinal herbs depend on winter snow to grow properly, so scientists worry about ecosystem health.
Farmers are already seeing crop losses up to 25%, forest fires have broken out, and even glaciers are at risk of losing mass—putting future water supplies at risk.
Tourism in spots like Auli has also taken a hit as visitors skip the usual snowy scenes.